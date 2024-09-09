All About Srijit Mukherji’s Pujo Special ‘Tekka’

As the festive season of Durga Puja approaches, Bengali cinema enthusiasts eagerly await the release of Srijit Mukherji’s action-packed thriller, ‘Tekka.’ Here are seven key points about this highly anticipated film:

1. Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Tekka boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Dev, Rukmini Maitra, Paran Bandyopadhyay, Swastika Mukherjee, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and others. Srijit Mukherji, known for his critically acclaimed films, co-wrote and directed the film. Ranajoy Bhattacharjee composed the music, Madhur Palit handled the cinematography, and Devjyoti Ghosh edited the film.

2. Plot Guessing through Poster

The poster hints at a thrilling storyline, with a young girl held at gunpoint by a man. Possible interpretations include:

Dev’s character rescues the girl from captivity.

A father-daughter relationship.

A larger conspiracy involving human trafficking or child abuse.

3. Dev’s Transformative Look

Dev’s rugged, intense look in Tekka has generated significant buzz. Sporting big hair, a thick beard, and a striped shirt, Dev’s character exudes frustration mixed with anger in his eyes.

4. Rukmini Maitra’s Daring New Look

Rukmini Maitra’s character, Maya, a police officer, embodies a strong and fearless persona. Donning a leather jacket, sunglasses, and a short haircut, Maya’s bold look has already generated excitement. Her character’s tagline, “Power! Authority! Justice! Meet Maya, who commands the deck and the streets”, hints at a strong and fearless persona.

5. Swastika Mukherjee stuns as Ira

Swastika sports a sleek kurti with a dupatta. Her short hair adds to her bold persona. Thick kajal-lined eyes accentuate her fiery gaze. A teddy bear clutched in her hand adds a touch of whimsy. Overall, her look radiates power and sophistication. Her character a journalist, Ira’s tagline. “All bets are off when the Queen of the boardroom Mothers the game!”

6. Dev’s Comeback with Srijit Mukherji

After a seven-year hiatus, Dev reunites with Srijit Mukherji, who previously directed him in ‘Zulfiqar’ (2016). This collaboration promises to deliver a memorable performance from Dev, who has impressed Srijit with his solid acting skills.

7. Behind-the-Scenes Stories

Earlier, Srijit said in an interview that Dev impressed Swastika with his solid acting skills. “Swastika is brilliant with her lines. She never misses a cue. Perhaps she changes it a bit but never misses a dialogue. In Tekka, Dev had a long sequence of talks, and then Swastika was supposed to throw her dialogue. She missed that. I cut the shot, and she said sorry. She said she was seeing Dev and forgot her lines,” Srijit said.

The director, too, claimed that he was in awe of Dev during their shooting. Srijit said, “Dev initially gave an expression that I saw in him many times. But as soon as I said something else, he completely changed himself. I never saw such an expression in him. Dev reconstructed himself in Tekka, and I am in his awe.”

8. Puja Release and Competition

Tekka is slated to release on October 8, during the Durga Puja festivities. It will compete with other notable films, including ‘Ekti Khunir Sondhaney Mitin,’ ‘Nayika’ and SVF’s yet-to-be-titled film. With its unique blend of action, suspense, and drama, Tekka is poised to captivate audiences and emerge as a standout release this Puja season.

Additional Details

– Filming began in early 2024, with a brief suspension due to the general elections in India.

– ‘Tekka’ marks Dev’s return to the thriller genre, which has generated significant excitement among fans.

– The film’s music, composed by Ranajoy Bhattacharjee, promises to be an integral part of the narrative.

With its talented cast, gripping storyline, and Srijit Mukherji’s expert direction, ‘Tekka’ promises to be a standout release this Puja season. As the anticipation builds, fans can mark their calendars for October 8, when ‘Tekka’ hits theaters. Get ready to experience a thrilling ride filled with suspense, drama, and action.