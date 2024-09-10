Dev Unveils His Look as Iklakh in Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Tekka,’ Releasing This Pujo

The anticipation surrounding Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Tekka’ has intensified as Dev unveiled his character look, Iklakh, aka Jack, on social media. This Pujo release promises to be an electrifying thriller, boasting an impressive ensemble cast, including Swastika Mukherjee and Rukmini Maitra. The film revolves around a series of mysterious events that unfold in a small town, and the characters’ journey to unravel the truth.

Dev’s poster showcases his transformation into Iklakh, with a broom in hand and an enigmatic gaze. His caption hints at the character’s rebellious nature: “Desperation has its own rules – When Jack goes all out, chaos follows. Meet Iqlakh!” This unique portrayal of Iklakh is sure to intrigue the audience.

Previously, Dev introduced Swastika Mukherjee’s character, Ira, a journalist, and Rukmini Maitra’s character, Maya, a police officer. The film’s diverse cast also includes Anirban Chakraborty, among others, promising an exciting mix of characters and performances.

‘Tekka,’ produced by Dev Entertainment Ventures Limited, is slated for release on October 8, coinciding with the Pujo festivities. Other notable releases on the same day include Raj Chakraborty’s Superstar Mithun Chakraborty starrer film, Pathikrit Bose’s ‘Shastri,’ and Arindam Sil’s ‘Ekti Khunir Sondhaney Mitin.’

Srijit Mukherji’s direction and the talented cast have generated significant buzz around ‘Tekka.’ As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the thriller’s unfolding drama.

Rest assured, IWMBuzz will keep you updated with all the latest news and developments about ‘Tekka’ and the other exciting Pujo releases.