Rajatava Dutta Out-New Actor Steps In for Rahool Mukherjee’s Puja Film

Rahool Mukherjee’s Puja film has been making headlines again, this time due to a change in the cast. Rajatava Dutta, who was initially supposed to play the role of a lawyer, has withdrawn from the film due to a conflict in shooting dates. But who has stepped in to replace him?

According to sources, the new actor is none other than Kaushik Sen, who will now be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the film. Kaushik Sen, who has played the role of a lawyer in several films and TV shows, denied being typecast in the same role. He explained that each character he plays is different in terms of structure or temperament, giving him the opportunity to act and showcase his versatility.

The film, which started shooting on August 5 after resolving a conflict between the director and technicians, will resume shooting on August 14. Prosenjit Chatterjee, who is currently in Mumbai, will join the shoot on the same day, playing a crucial role alongside Anirban Bhattacharya. The film also features Aparajita Adhya, Priyanka Sarkar, and Surajit Banerjee in important roles.

With the new cast addition, Rahool Mukherjee’s Puja film is expected to be a hit, especially with Prosenjit Chatterjee and Anirban Bhattacharya playing crucial roles. The film’s storyline and Kaushik Sen’s performance as a lawyer will be eagerly awaited by fans and audiences alike.