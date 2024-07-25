Actress Arkoja Acharyya Turns Screenwriter for Rahool Mukherjee’s New Film

Arkoja Acharyya, a familiar face on the small screen, is now stepping into the world of screenwriting for Rahool Mukherjee’s upcoming film. Her passion for writing, a facet of her creativity that has always been close to her heart, has led her to co-write the screenplay with Rohit and Soumya. She eagerly anticipates the moment when her words will come to life on the big screen.

In an interview with ABP Live, Arkoja Acharyya couldn’t contain her excitement about the project. She shared her deep love for writing stories and screenplays and her eagerness to explore this side of her creativity. She couldn’t resist the opportunity to work on this film, especially with a production company like SVF and actors like Prosenjit Chatterjee and Anirban Bhattacharya.

The film, directed by Rahool Mukherjee, boasts an impressive cast, including Rajatava Dutta, Aparajita Auddy, Priyanka Sarkar, and Surojit Banerjee. Prosenjit Chatterjee took to social media to share his excitement about the project, and Arkoja Acharyya is equally thrilled, posting photos from the mahurat ceremony.

Shooting for the film is set to begin soon, and Arkoja is eager to see her work on the big screen. With this new venture, she hopes to showcase her writing talent and explore new industry opportunities.