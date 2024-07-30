Tollywood Strike: Filmmakers Seek Neutral Intervention as Federation’s Unilateral Decisions Halt Productions

The Tollywood film industry has come to a standstill as a strike called by the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) has halted production since Monday afternoon(29/7/24). The strike was sparked by a dispute between the federation and director Rahool Mukherjee but has now escalated into a full-blown crisis, with 400 directors joining the protest.

“We are looking for someone who is associated with cinema but also understands the law,” said director Indranil Roychowdhury, highlighting the need for a neutral third party to intervene in the crisis.

The federation has been accused of making unilateral laws without consulting producers and directors, leading to decreased work opportunities in the Bengali film world. The problem has reached a point where no solution is in sight.

“What started as a problem with Rahool (director Rahool Mukherjee), today has become a problem with 400 directors,” said Anjan Dutt, emphasizing the scale of the crisis.

The federation had alleged that some directors had “conspired” and stopped the shooting on Monday. However, Anirban Bhattacharya denied this, saying, “The directors did not come to work. But we have not asked any other department not to come in.”

The managers are looking for an immediate solution to the problem, and the federation has said it is ready for discussion. However, they have also stated that the strike will continue if the problem is unresolved. Director Raj Chakraborty said, “It could be one day, two days to seven days. But if the problem is not resolved, this strike will continue.”

The Cine Video and Stage Players Welfare Association (CVSSWA) has also released a statement accusing the federation of “threatening” vendors. The statement reads, “Some members of the federation threaten us vendors from time to time, saying that if we do not deliver the goods as per their promises, he will be banned.”

“I learned today that we and the technicians are different! Here, we-they are united to find solutions to problems, not theories. There will be no slogans!” said Kaushik Ganguly, highlighting the need for unity in resolving the crisis.

The strike continues today (30/7/24) Tuesday, and the Bengali film industry remains uncertain.