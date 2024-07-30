Tragic Endings: 7 Tollywood Stars Who Left Us Too Soon

Life is unpredictable, and the entertainment industry has witnessed its share of tragic endings. Seven talented Tollywood actors and actresses, once shining stars on the small and big screens, left us too soon, leaving behind a legacy of their performances and a void that can never be filled.

Rita Koiral:-

Rita Koiral – was an Indian Bengali actress known for her television and film roles. Some of her works to remember in films are Atmaja (1996), Asukh (1999), Khelaghar (1999), Paromitar Ek Din (2000), Bor Asbe Ekhuni (2008), Rajmohol (2005). In Television, Stree as Sabitri Ghosh, Mouchaak as Paroma Sen, Ishti Kutum as Kumudini, etc. In Anupam Kher’s 2000 film Bariwali, Rita Koiral provided the voice for another Indian actress, Kirron Kher, the producer’s wife. Still, she was not credited when Kher received a National Award for her role in the film. According to the rules, Kher should not have qualified for the award because the role was dubbed.

In addition to acting, Koiral ran a school of dance. She continued to act after being diagnosed with liver cancer and died in hospital in Kolkata, aged 58. Her untimely death left the industry in shock, and her fans still miss her on-screen presence.

Aindrila Sharma:–

Aindrila Sharma was born on 5 February 1997 in Kolkata. She has acted in serials like Jhumur and Jiyon Kathi. Her bravery and determination have inspired many.

Aindrila Sharma, who fought cancer twice, died of a heart attack at 24. Her death is still a topic of discussion among her fans.

Rony Chakraborty:-

Rony Chakraborty’s mysterious death in a pond remains unsolved, with speculation surrounding a heart attack or murder at the age of 33. (16/5/15)

He acted in serials like ‘Ogo Badhu Sundari’ and ‘Boei Gale.’ The investigation into his death is still ongoing, leaving many questions unanswered.

Payal Chakraborty:-

Bengali TV and film actor Payal Chakraborty took her own life due to depression and relationship issues, leaving behind a 9-year-old son. Payel Chakraborty was found hanging in a hotel room in Siliguri at the age of 38 (5/9/18).

She acted in serials like ‘Chokher Tara Tui’ and ‘Goyenda Ginni.’ Her death highlights the importance of mental health support and the need for awareness about depression.

Piyush Ganguly:-

Ganguly was a well-established and popular actor in the Bengali television industry. He appeared in television programs and films under the direction of Anjan Dutt, Kaushik Ganguly, Aparna Sen, and others. He was a well-known face in television serials from the mid-1990s till his death in 2015. He started his television career with Abar Jakher Dhan. Some of his popular TV serials included Jol Nupur, Abar Jokher Dhon, Arakshaniya, and Amodini. He hosted the reality show Ma vs Bouma. He also acted in popular films like the drama Laptop and the mystery Byomkesh Bakshi.

Ganguly died on 25 October 2015 at a reputed hospital in Kolkata. He died of multi-organ failure and fat embolism in a case of polytrauma after he met with a road accident on 20 October 2015 when his MUV collided head-on with a bus at Santragachi in Howrah district on 20 October when he was returning to the city after a show.

Disha Ganguly:-

2015’s Disha Ganguly’s suicide remains a mystery, with relationship tension suspected as the cause. She acted in serials like ‘Bau Katha Kao’ and ‘Kankanjali.’

According to reports, the actress returned home after watching KKR’s opening match at Eden with her boyfriend and then took a trip to her boyfriend’s place to meet his mother. When she didn’t answer several of his calls the next day, her boyfriend, Vivaan, who is also a TV actor, came down to her place to discover her body hanging from the ceiling fan. Her death is a reminder of the pressures and struggles faced by artists in the industry.

Pallavi Dey:-

Pallavi Dey, a rising star, ended her life due to mental depression and relationship tension at just 25 years old. She acted in serials like ‘Ami Sirajer Begum’ and ‘Tobu Mone Rekho.’

Dey died on 15 May 2022, found hanging from a ceiling fan, and rushed to Bangur Hospital, where she was declared dead. Dey lived with her partner, Sagnik Chakraborty, and he informed the police that she had died. Dey’s father, Nilu Dey, told the police that he believed that Chakroborty and another woman had murdered Dey. Garfa Police arrested Chakraborty on 17 May 2022 after a long interrogation.Her death is a tragic reminder of the importance of prioritizing mental health and seeking help when needed.

Their deaths serve as a reminder of the uncertainty of life and the importance of prioritizing mental health. Despite their success and fame, these artists struggled with personal demons, highlighting the need for support and help. Their legacy lives on through their performances, but their tragic endings will always be remembered as a reminder of the fragility of life.

The entertainment industry has lost many talented artists over the years, and these seven deaths are a stark reminder of the importance of taking care of one’s mental and physical health. Their memories will live on through their work, and their fans will continue to cherish their performances.