Dev starts shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Khadan’ Shares Photos on X

Tollywood superstar Actor and producer MP-Dev has resumed shooting for his upcoming film Khadan, directed by Sujit Dutt, after a brief hiatus due to voting polls in Bengal.The actor took to social media to share an update about the film’s shooting, posting a picture of his production house with the caption, “Sunday work mode mood on… Khadan shooting resumes soon.”

Khadan, which began shooting on February 16, is a story about the lives of workers in coal mining areas, their struggles, and the politics surrounding it. The film features Dev, Jisshu Sengupta, Sneha Bose, Barkha Bist, and Idhika Paul in key roles. Jisshu will play the role of Mohan Das, a Vaishnava religious leader who sings kirtans, while Sneha Bose will play his wife. Dev will portray Shyam Mahato, a resident of Purulia who comes to the coal mining area in search of work, with Barkha Bist playing his wife. Idhika Paul will be seen in a special role, and Anirban Chakraborty will also feature in the film.

This film marks Dev and Jisshu’s second collaboration after their previous film, Zulfikar. However, in Khadan, they will be seen in the main roles, unlike their special appearances in Zulfikar. The film is produced by Dev Entertainment Ventures Limited and Surinder Films, but the release date has yet to be announced.

Dev’s commitment to his work is evident in his social media post, where he mentions that he won’t stop working even on Sundays. The actor’s dedication to his craft and his passion for storytelling is inspiring, and his fans eagerly await the release of Khadan. With its unique storyline and talented cast, Khadan promises to be an exciting addition to Tollywood’s lineup.