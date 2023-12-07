Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap arrested for abetting suicide

Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, a notable actor recognized for his role in the blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa,’ was arrested by the Panjagutta police, as per reports in Times Now. The arrest follows allegations of abetting the suicide of his alleged girlfriend, who was a junior artiste, on November 29.

Jagadeesh, found himself entangled in a grim saga when his live-in partner, a junior artiste, purportedly took her own life at their residence on November 29. The Panjagutta police were alerted to the situation when the woman’s grieving father approached them with harrowing accusations against the actor.

The father alleged that Jagadeesh had been subjecting his daughter to blackmail and harassment, a claim that took a more sinister turn when the woman’s tragic demise was revealed. The grieving father firmly asserted that the distress caused by the actor’s actions had driven his daughter to take the extreme step.

In the wake of the serious allegations, a comprehensive investigation was launched by the Panjagutta police. The probe reportedly unearthed substantial evidence from the woman’s phone, pointing towards Jagadeesh’s involvement in the events leading up to her tragic death. Consequently, the actor was booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abetment to suicide, leading to his arrest on Wednesday. Jagadeesh’s arrest sends shockwaves through the entertainment industry, especially given his recent success in the critically acclaimed movie ‘Pushpa.’