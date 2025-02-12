Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: Dilip and Jugal’s Valentine’s Day plan for Pushpa; Will all go well?

Pushpa Impossible the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Production has seen engaging drama with Pushpa planning the impossible where she got Chirag and Prarthna to renew their marital vows during the celebration of Badshah’s birthday. Even while Bapodra was unhappy with Chirag and Prarthna getting together, he did not create a scene. Dilip and Pushpa were happy with their reunion after the problems they had in their marriage.

The upcoming episode will focus on the Valentine’s Day surprise that both Jugal and Dilip will plan for Pushpa (Karuna Pandey). As we know, both have been wanting to get Pushpa in their lives and have secretly desired to tell her about the same. The Valentine’s occasion will give rise to a lot of confusion and drama with both Jugal and Dilip planning to take Pushpa out for a movie date. They will totally not be aware of both of their plans being alike. Meanwhile, Badshah will also make a plan to take Rashi out for a Valentine’s date. It will be interesting to see this exciting phase in the story.

What will happen? Will the Valentine’s moment be a success? Whose Valentine’s day will be a disaster?

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.