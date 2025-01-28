Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: Pushpa gets a notice from Bapodra; forced to vacate the house

Pushpa Impossible the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Production has seen engaging drama with Chirag refusing to sign the divorce papers. Pushpa was stressed about Prarthna and Chirag’s divorce but was relieved as Chirag refused to sign. However, there was a sudden change of mind observed in Chirag. He signed the papers duly and this shocked Pushpa (Karuna Pandey). However, the fact was that Bapodra had threatened Chirag by telling him that if he did not sign the papers, his family would be out of the house. As we know, Pushpa had mortgaged the house, with its papers being with Bapodra.

The upcoming episode will see Pushpa being shocked at Chirag’s consent for divorce. However, soon, Prarthna will find out the real reason for it when she will find Pushpa’s house document with Bapodra. This will lead to Bapodra being exposed. Bapodra will not lay quiet and he will throw a notice at Pushpa and her family and will ask them to vacate the house in a few hours. Pushpa will be shocked by Bapodra’s decision and will want to find a way out of it.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.