Rahool Mukherjee’s New Role Sparks Controversy Again

Rahool Mukherjee, the Kishmish director at the center of a recent controversy, has found himself in a new predicament. After being banned for three months by the Directors Guild for shooting in Bangladesh without informing them, Mukherjee was appointed executive producer of an SVF Puja film. However, the federation has blocked this move, sparking a fresh wave of controversy.

According to the producer, “The matter is completely unethical. We have taken instructions from the Federation and the Directors Guild to get the head. Rahul will not manage. The position we have given him instead is not under the federation or guild.” This statement highlights the tension between the production company and the federation.

Prosenjit Chatterjee, the lead actor in the film, expressed his desire to resolve the issue quickly, saying, “Like the rest, I also want to solve all the problems quickly. Let the shooting of the film begin. I also look forward to going to the sets like my co-actors.” His statement reflects the frustration felt by the cast and crew.

Raj Chakraborty, the film’s director, stated, “My goal is not to create problems but to find solutions.” He also criticized the federation’s actions, saying, “Power is being misused. No organization has the right to interfere with the creative work, independence of the independent director.” Chakraborty’s comments highlight the deeper issues at play.

The federation’s president, Swarup Biswas, responded to the criticism, saying, “We don’t know anything yet. The production company is known in advance. We sit in discussion. I will decide that.” This statement suggests that the federation is not yet willing to back down.

As the controversy continues, the industry is left wondering about the implications. Will the film be able to proceed with production? Will Mukherjee be able to find a new role? The answers remain unclear.