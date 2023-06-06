Major Throwback: When Rakul Preet Singh denied rumours of rift and fight with Sai Pallavi

Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi are two of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes that we all have in the Indian entertainment industry. Both of them started their career first in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making their way to B-Town and well, that’s what we genuinely love and admire the most about them and for real. While Rakul Preet Singh has actually worked in many Hindi movies so far and has got a fantastic and promising career ahead in Hindi movies, Sai Pallavi, on the other hand hasn’t worked in a single Hindi film till date. However, despite that, she continues to be a pan-Indian sensation and well, we love it and how.

Let’s know more about this lesser-known story involving Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi:

While both Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi have got a lot of love and mutual respect for each other, one thing that we must admire about them is they share a great equation involving mutual respect and love. However, there were once rumours about them apparently not getting along well with each other. However, as per a report by Times Of India in 2019, Rakul Preet Singh had cleared the rumours stating that there were no issues between them and the entire news was a mere rumour. She also further added that both of them portrayed two very strong women characters.

