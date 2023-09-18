Movies | Celebrities

Make Your Wedding Festivities Lavish With Malaika Arora's Traditional Guide To Slay In Glittery Ensembles

Malaika Arora is a queen of fashion. In the latest Instagram photos, the actress shares her wedding festivities guide wearing glittery traditional outfits. Check out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Sep,2023 14:30:40
Make Your Wedding Festivities Lavish With Malaika Arora's Traditional Guide To Slay In Glittery Ensembles 852761

When it comes to acing styles, Malaika Arora never fails to bring fresh looks and set new trends in the world of fashion. Whether it be slaying with her sass in see-through co-ords or show-stealing glitter lehengas, Malaika knows how to pull off styles that scream attention. This time, the actress shares a guide to glitter ensembles for wedding festivities.

In the series of photos, Malaika Arora shares four looks that can be a perfect choice for wedding festivities.

In the first photos, Malaika spreads her sass in a see-through gold embellished round neck bralette paired with a see-through flare pant, and the embellished jacket over her shoulders gives her a stunning appearance in the traditional outfit with a modern touch.

Make Your Wedding Festivities Lavish With Malaika Arora's Traditional Guide To Slay In Glittery Ensembles 852759

The second photo features the actress in a jaw-dropping look, wearing a golden glitter halter-neck plunging blouse with a matching skirt. The see-through shrug complements her contemporary fashion.

Make Your Wedding Festivities Lavish With Malaika Arora's Traditional Guide To Slay In Glittery Ensembles 852758

The third photo shows Malaika Arora in an ivory ensemble. She pairs the plunging kurta with matching pants like a queen. The cape detailing gives her strong woman vibes.

Make Your Wedding Festivities Lavish With Malaika Arora's Traditional Guide To Slay In Glittery Ensembles 852757

Lastly, she makes an alluring appearance in a pink floral lehenga with a one-shoulder glittery blouse. As usual, her minimalistic makeup completes her style. You can choose this look for sangeet or mehendi.

Make Your Wedding Festivities Lavish With Malaika Arora's Traditional Guide To Slay In Glittery Ensembles 852760

Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

In Photos: Malaika Arora Looks Weekend Party Ready In Electric Blue One-shoulder Thigh-high Slit Dress 851872
In Photos: Malaika Arora Looks Weekend Party Ready In Electric Blue One-shoulder Thigh-high Slit Dress
Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics 848688
Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics
Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble 848186
Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble
Did Malaika Arora 'unfollow' Kusha Kapila amidst Arjun Kapoor affair rumors? 846448
Did Malaika Arora ‘unfollow’ Kusha Kapila amidst Arjun Kapoor affair rumors?
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours hit peaks after former unfollows Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others 846311
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours hit peaks after former unfollows Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others
Arjun Kapoor's solo getaway fuels breakup speculation with Malaika Arora 844208
Arjun Kapoor’s solo getaway fuels breakup speculation with Malaika Arora

Latest Stories

Shraddha Kapoor’s comfy casuals call for baggy tees, joggers and more 852751
Shraddha Kapoor’s comfy casuals call for baggy tees, joggers and more
Hansika Motwani’s floral dungaree is perfect for you Autumn blues 852746
Hansika Motwani’s floral dungaree is perfect for you Autumn blues
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Virendra, Dadi, Shalu, Aayush and Bani join hands to reunite Lakshmi and Rishi 852740
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Virendra, Dadi, Shalu, Aayush and Bani join hands to reunite Lakshmi and Rishi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay gets Khushi kidnapped 852732
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay gets Khushi kidnapped
Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ to drop teaser on 28th September, deets inside 852731
Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ to drop teaser on 28th September, deets inside
Exclusive: Delbar Arya bags web series ‘Happy Birthday’ 852728
Exclusive: Delbar Arya bags web series ‘Happy Birthday’
Read Latest News