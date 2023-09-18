Make Your Wedding Festivities Lavish With Malaika Arora's Traditional Guide To Slay In Glittery Ensembles

When it comes to acing styles, Malaika Arora never fails to bring fresh looks and set new trends in the world of fashion. Whether it be slaying with her sass in see-through co-ords or show-stealing glitter lehengas, Malaika knows how to pull off styles that scream attention. This time, the actress shares a guide to glitter ensembles for wedding festivities.

In the series of photos, Malaika Arora shares four looks that can be a perfect choice for wedding festivities.

In the first photos, Malaika spreads her sass in a see-through gold embellished round neck bralette paired with a see-through flare pant, and the embellished jacket over her shoulders gives her a stunning appearance in the traditional outfit with a modern touch.

The second photo features the actress in a jaw-dropping look, wearing a golden glitter halter-neck plunging blouse with a matching skirt. The see-through shrug complements her contemporary fashion.

The third photo shows Malaika Arora in an ivory ensemble. She pairs the plunging kurta with matching pants like a queen. The cape detailing gives her strong woman vibes.

Lastly, she makes an alluring appearance in a pink floral lehenga with a one-shoulder glittery blouse. As usual, her minimalistic makeup completes her style. You can choose this look for sangeet or mehendi.

