Malaika Arora curls ‘dewy magic’ in baby orchid pink mirror work lehenga set [Photos]

Malaika Arora, the reigning queen of fashion, recently graced an event looking nothing short of royalty personified in a stunning Baby Orchid lehenga. This ethereal ensemble boasted an all-over floral and geometric pattern, adorned with a mesmerizing blend of contrast thread, mirror, zari, and cut dana hand embroidery. The craftsmanship was nothing less than a masterpiece, showcasing the artistry of skilled hands.

A closer look into the classic lehenga

Crafted from the luxurious fabric of Organza, the lehenga exuded grace and sophistication. The net cut work hem details on the blouse added an extra touch of allure, making it a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. The closure of the blouse featured a back tasselled tie-up, giving it a playful yet elegant vibe, complemented by a discreet hook and eye.

Malaika’s fashion choices always push the boundaries, and this ensemble was no exception. She effortlessly paired the outfit with a chevron-bordered head dupatta, creating a mesmerizing silhouette that turned heads at every corner. The intricate mirror, cut dana, zari, and thread work showcased the artistry that goes into creating a piece fit for a style icon.

To complete her regal look, Malaika opted for a cascading hairdo, adding an extra layer of glamour to the ensemble. Her dewy makeup accentuated her natural beauty, allowing the vibrant hues of the Baby Orchid lehenga to steal the show. A signature pair of jhumkas adorned her ears, perfectly complementing the traditional vibe of the attire.

In this ensemble, Malaika Arora once again proved that she is not just a fashion icon but a trendsetter who effortlessly combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair. With her style game on point, Malaika continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts to embrace the beauty of Indian ethnic wear in the most chic and modern way possible.