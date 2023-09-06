Movies | Celebrities

Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics

Malaika Arora is a regular treat for fans. Her fashion flair again in the latest Instagram dump in a white bodycon trail gown is grabbing our attention. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Sep,2023 00:05:40
Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics 848688

Malaika Arora bounces back in the fashion game with her divine-ness. Known to captivate her fans, this time, she opts for a white ensemble, showcasing her happy and cheerful personality in the contemporary style. She is one of the most awaited ones on the red carpet of any event, with the best fashion flair. In the latest pictures, her picturesque glam is making fans sweat.

Malaika Arora’s Divine-ness In Latest Pictures

Styled by Aastha Sharma in collaboration with Rean Moradin and Wardrobist along with style team Abhimanyu Dessai, Malaika Arora embraced her divine-ness in a white bodycon trail gown from the Gauri And Nainika wardrobe. The black rose details in the strapless cutout gown make it look more attractive, like the cherry on the cake.

Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics 848679

Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics 848680

Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics 848681

Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics 848682

Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics 848683

Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics 848684

Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics 848685

Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics 848686

But wait, there is more! She opts for matching earrings from Amaris by Prerna Rajpal. Her makeup and hair artist, Simone Hair And Makeup, and Madhav adorn her with shiny gold eyes, rosy cheeks, and matte bold lips; at the same time, the sleek low bun complements her diva glam. The toe-point heels and shoes elevate her walk.

Short by Amey Ghatge, Malaika walked like a princess in the white gown, sweeping the floor with long trails on the carpet. Caught in sensual and jaw-dropping moments, the diva made fans sweat.

Did you like Malaika Arora’s sensual glam in the latest Instagram dump? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble 848186
Viral Photos! Malaika Arora can’t get enough of the Taj Mahal, looks divine in white ethnic ensemble
Did Malaika Arora 'unfollow' Kusha Kapila amidst Arjun Kapoor affair rumors? 846448
Did Malaika Arora ‘unfollow’ Kusha Kapila amidst Arjun Kapoor affair rumors?
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours hit peaks after former unfollows Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others 846311
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours hit peaks after former unfollows Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others
Arjun Kapoor's solo getaway fuels breakup speculation with Malaika Arora 844208
Arjun Kapoor’s solo getaway fuels breakup speculation with Malaika Arora
Neon Power Play: Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh rock stylish pantsuits with flair and finesse 841524
Neon Power Play: Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh rock stylish pantsuits with flair and finesse
Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon 838221
Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon

Latest Stories

Rashami Desai curls sensuality in satin tie-dye shirt dress, see pics 848957
Rashami Desai curls sensuality in satin tie-dye shirt dress, see pics
Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal faced discrimination as a 'stuntman' 848955
Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal faced discrimination as a ‘stuntman’
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin On Mission To Make Herself Flexible And Fit 848894
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin On Mission To Make Herself Flexible And Fit
Priyanka Chopra cheering for husband Nick Jonas during his concert is winning the internet, watch 848946
Priyanka Chopra cheering for husband Nick Jonas during his concert is winning the internet, watch
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' leaves the internet buzzing with a flash mob at Times Square! Trending on Social media! 848939
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s ‘The Vaccine War’ leaves the internet buzzing with a flash mob at Times Square! Trending on Social media!
From Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebrities welcome the Fukra gang while praising the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3! 848937
From Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebrities welcome the Fukra gang while praising the trailer of Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3!
Read Latest News