Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics

Malaika Arora bounces back in the fashion game with her divine-ness. Known to captivate her fans, this time, she opts for a white ensemble, showcasing her happy and cheerful personality in the contemporary style. She is one of the most awaited ones on the red carpet of any event, with the best fashion flair. In the latest pictures, her picturesque glam is making fans sweat.

Malaika Arora’s Divine-ness In Latest Pictures

Styled by Aastha Sharma in collaboration with Rean Moradin and Wardrobist along with style team Abhimanyu Dessai, Malaika Arora embraced her divine-ness in a white bodycon trail gown from the Gauri And Nainika wardrobe. The black rose details in the strapless cutout gown make it look more attractive, like the cherry on the cake.

But wait, there is more! She opts for matching earrings from Amaris by Prerna Rajpal. Her makeup and hair artist, Simone Hair And Makeup, and Madhav adorn her with shiny gold eyes, rosy cheeks, and matte bold lips; at the same time, the sleek low bun complements her diva glam. The toe-point heels and shoes elevate her walk.

Short by Amey Ghatge, Malaika walked like a princess in the white gown, sweeping the floor with long trails on the carpet. Caught in sensual and jaw-dropping moments, the diva made fans sweat.

Did you like Malaika Arora’s sensual glam in the latest Instagram dump? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.