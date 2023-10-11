Movies | Celebrities

Malaika Arora in intricate heavy embroidered red bridal lehenga is a sight to behold, check out photos

Malaika Arora, the epitome of elegance and style, recently graced the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021, and what a sight she was,Dressed in an intricate, heavy, embroidered red bridal lehenga, she looked like a dream come true. The lehenga, a symphony of traditional craftsmanship, boasted exquisite embroidery that adorned both the lehenga and the blouse.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Oct,2023 21:00:52
Malaika Arora, the epitome of elegance and style, recently graced the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021, and what a sight she was! Dressed in an intricate, heavy, embroidered red bridal lehenga, she looked like a dream come true. The lehenga, a symphony of traditional craftsmanship, boasted exquisite embroidery that adorned both the lehenga and the blouse. As if that wasn’t enough to steal hearts, Malaika added an ethereal touch with a sheer net dupatta, transforming her into the living embodiment of bridal dreams.

Her classic gelled hairbun and the bold smokey makeup look were the cherry on top, making her the true bridal icon of the moment. With each step down the runway, she radiated goals that every bride-to-be could only dream of achieving. Bridal lehenga fashion, thanks to Malaika, reached new heights that day, and the world couldn’t help but be captivated by the splendour she brought to the ramp.

Recreate it in your unique style

Let’s create a bridal look that’s uniquely yours, stepping away from Malaika’s style while still radiating elegance and charm. Begin by selecting a lehenga in a colour that resonates with your personality and wedding theme, perhaps a serene pastel or a rich jewel tone. Opt for a blouse that speaks to your style, whether minimalist chic or intricately detailed. A sheer net dupatta can still add that enchanting touch. Your hairstyle? It could be a cascading braid, loose curls, or a modern bob – whatever makes you feel your best. When it comes to makeup, create a look that highlights your natural beauty. Your choice of jewellery should reflect your taste, whether vintage or contemporary. And don’t forget comfortable yet stylish footwear. This is your moment to shine, and it’s all about showcasing your individuality while embracing the essence of a bride. So, let’s take on this creative journey to become the star of your unique bridal fairytale.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

