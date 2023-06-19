ADVERTISEMENT
Malaika Arora is gorgeous hue of blue, check out video

Malaika starts off with a playful leap from her bed, clad in comfy baggy casuals. But wait for it, because the magic is about to unfold. In a flash, she transforms into an ethereal goddess

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jun,2023 06:45:29
Malaika Arora is gorgeous hue of blue, check out video

Malaika Arora just took us on a breathtaking journey of fashion transformation! The stunning diva, known for her impeccable sense of style, left us mesmerized with a video that screams “gorgeous hue of blue.”

And we couldn’t fall in love with the fashion theatrics that unfolded! In this captivating snippet, Malaika starts off with a playful leap from her bed, clad in comfy baggy casuals. But wait for it, because the magic is about to unfold. In a flash, she transforms into an ethereal goddess, draped in a sheer blue noodle-strap bodycon outfit that makes hearts skip a beat.

Malaika Arora’s style file in blue hue

The diva knows how to make an entrance, with her golden accessories adding a touch of radiance to her ensemble. And let’s not forget that hair! Malaika rocks a curled hairbun, effortlessly exuding elegance and flair. It’s as if she stepped right out of a fashion fairy tale, leaving us in awe of her sartorial prowess. Oh, Malaika, you truly are a fashion chameleon, effortlessly embracing every style and leaving us yearning for more. With each fashion choice, she sets the bar higher and proves that she is the ultimate style icon. So, my fashion aficionados, take notes from the queen herself because Malaika Arora is here to grace us with her mesmerizing fashion escapades. Keep slaying, Malaika, and continue to be our guiding light in the world of style.

Here take a look at the video-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

