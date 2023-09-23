Movies | Celebrities

Malaika Arora Looks Fairytale Princess In Timeless Black-White Gown With Green Diamond Earrings

Malaika Arora is a stunning diva in town. The actress looks like a fairytale princess in a black-and-white gown with green earrings in the latest photos. Check out photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Sep,2023 22:05:29
When it comes to gracing her appearance with stunning dresses, Malaika Arora never fails to rule with her choices. Whether it be a head-turning look in a thigh-high slit dress or sizzling in a cutout gown, Malaika Arora knows how to ace her fashion wherever she goes. This time, the actress flaunts her fairytale princess vibes in a timeless white and black gown.

Malaika Arora’s Fairytale Princess Vibes

Styled by the amazing duo Aastha Sharma and Reann, Malaika Arora Looks nothing less than a modern-day fairytale princess in a timeless white-and-black gown from the fashion label Gaffe and Vanda. The body-hugging black gown with a white trail wrapped around her neck, making it a one-shoulder dress. The perfect fit defines her toned figure.

How To Accessories The Fairytale Look

She opts for a wavy open hairstyle, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and matte lips to add a glamour quotient to her princess look. With the green diamond earrings, she adds color to her vintage style. Walking through the luxurious carpet, she exudes irresistible charm. With the black toe-point heels, she completes her overall appearance.

Undoubtedly, Malaika Arora hooked us throughout her mesmerizing glam in the timeless black and white gown. In the last image, with a rose in her hand and stepping in her car, she looks like a bride who is all set to get married.

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

