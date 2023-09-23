Malaika Arora Looks Fairytale Princess In Timeless Black-White Gown With Green Diamond Earrings

When it comes to gracing her appearance with stunning dresses, Malaika Arora never fails to rule with her choices. Whether it be a head-turning look in a thigh-high slit dress or sizzling in a cutout gown, Malaika Arora knows how to ace her fashion wherever she goes. This time, the actress flaunts her fairytale princess vibes in a timeless white and black gown.

Malaika Arora’s Fairytale Princess Vibes

Styled by the amazing duo Aastha Sharma and Reann, Malaika Arora Looks nothing less than a modern-day fairytale princess in a timeless white-and-black gown from the fashion label Gaffe and Vanda. The body-hugging black gown with a white trail wrapped around her neck, making it a one-shoulder dress. The perfect fit defines her toned figure.

How To Accessories The Fairytale Look

She opts for a wavy open hairstyle, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and matte lips to add a glamour quotient to her princess look. With the green diamond earrings, she adds color to her vintage style. Walking through the luxurious carpet, she exudes irresistible charm. With the black toe-point heels, she completes her overall appearance.

Undoubtedly, Malaika Arora hooked us throughout her mesmerizing glam in the timeless black and white gown. In the last image, with a rose in her hand and stepping in her car, she looks like a bride who is all set to get married.

