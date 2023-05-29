ADVERTISEMENT
Malaika Arora makes buzz once again as she shares semi-n*ked picture of Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora makes a buzz on the internet after she dropped a semi-n*ked picture of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram stories. Sharing the picture, she called him her ‘own lazy boy’, check out:

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 May,2023 16:50:36
Malaika Arora makes buzz once again as she shares semi-n*ked picture of Arjun Kapoor

Long-time Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been romantically involved for several years now. Their relationship is no secret, as they openly express their affection for each other on social media platforms. From playful banter to sharing heartfelt photos and videos, Malaika and Arjun consistently give their fans a glimpse into their love-filled journey, setting relationship goals along the way.

Recently, Malaika delighted her followers by posting a surprise picture of her partner, Arjun, as he relaxed on a couch. The snapshot provided a candid and intimate moment, giving admirers a glimpse into their cherished bond.

Arjun Kapoor’s semi-n*ked picture

In the picture, we can see Arjun Kapoor posing with no clothes on the couch. However, the actor covered with a cushion pillow to maintain the modesty while Malaika clicked the picture. Sharing the post, she said, “My very own lazy boy,”

Here take a look below:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for a considerable duration, although they chose to keep their romance private until a few years ago. Despite facing criticism due to the significant 12-year age difference between them, the couple remains undeterred and continues to openly express their affection for one another on social media platforms.

What are your thoughts on the above picture? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

