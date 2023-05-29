Malaika Arora makes buzz once again as she shares semi-n*ked picture of Arjun Kapoor

Long-time Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been romantically involved for several years now. Their relationship is no secret, as they openly express their affection for each other on social media platforms. From playful banter to sharing heartfelt photos and videos, Malaika and Arjun consistently give their fans a glimpse into their love-filled journey, setting relationship goals along the way.

Recently, Malaika delighted her followers by posting a surprise picture of her partner, Arjun, as he relaxed on a couch. The snapshot provided a candid and intimate moment, giving admirers a glimpse into their cherished bond.

Arjun Kapoor’s semi-n*ked picture

In the picture, we can see Arjun Kapoor posing with no clothes on the couch. However, the actor covered with a cushion pillow to maintain the modesty while Malaika clicked the picture. Sharing the post, she said, “My very own lazy boy,”

Malaika Arora shares almost naked picture of Arjun Kapoor; calls him 'lazy' #MalaikaArora #ArjunKapoor https://t.co/LdexHT6sXv — Social News XYZ ­® (@SocialNewsXYZ) May 29, 2023

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for a considerable duration, although they chose to keep their romance private until a few years ago. Despite facing criticism due to the significant 12-year age difference between them, the couple remains undeterred and continues to openly express their affection for one another on social media platforms.

