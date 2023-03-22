Malaika Arora can never fail to astound us with her dope fashion decks. Whether the woman is out with her girlfriends for a cosy brunch or just attending an event, Malaika has always been the stunner with her fashion appeals. Owing to that, the diva has now got her fans wooed as she showcases her best food forward again in classic bossy look in a skirtsuit. Scroll beneath as we decode her look for the day.

The diva has a sizable fan base and is unquestionably a guiding light to several millennial beauties out there.Be it her exemplary skin glow, gorgeous toned armour, or even her avowedly outspoken lifestyle, she embodies elegance. The actress has always been a follower of her heart and does what her heart tells her to. Given that, it is crucial for the modern Indian women to take mandatory cues from the actress’s style. Owing to that, here’s how she has stunned her fans of late with her preppy hot looks in black bold skirt suit.

Of late, the actress has taken it to her Instagram handle to share some overwhelming fashion photoshoot. Keeping her elegance on the call, the actress can be seen in a stupendous wear of black blazer with golden sequinned intricate work. The actress completed it with a long ruffled black skirt. She amped the look with cat eye look, with highlighted cheek bones and chic accessories. Soon after the actress shared the pictures on her gram, fans couldn’t help but admire her in and out.

Here take a look at the pictures-

What are your views on the above style file by Malla? Let us know in the comments below and for updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.