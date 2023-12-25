Malaika Arora Serves Christmas Vibe In Hot Red Indo-western Saree

Malaika Arora, the OG fashionista of Bollywood, has ruled the fashion world with her sartorial choices. She has pulled off some of the risky and out-of-the-box looks with her talent to carry every look effortlessly. However, today with her boldness in an indo-western outfit, she is serving Christmas goals. Let’s take a closer look.

Malaika Arora’s Indo-Western Look.

Wow, wow and how! Styled by Maneka Harisinghani and Chintan Shah, Malaika wore a beautiful bold red indo-western saree. The outfit includes a red shimmery sleeveless blouse with huge sequins that sparkles, and the plain saree features a thigh-high slit detail, raising the sensuousness. With the bold outfit, Malaika defines her curvy figure with a jaw-dropping style.

That’s not all! Ditching the heavy accessories, Malaika styles her look with one statement-long necklace. Her wavy curls hairstyle complements her appearance. Her smokey eye shadow with winged eyeliner accentuates her beautiful eyes. With the dewy makeup and glossy nude lips, Malaika looks nothing short of a diva ready for a Christmas party.

Kudos to the photographer who captured Malaika in the perfect shots that defines her charm and grace throughout the photos.

Did you like Malaika Arora’s Christmas look? Drop your views in the comments box.