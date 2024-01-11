Malaika Arora swoons internet in intricate threadwork mini dress, check out

Malaika Arora has once again set the internet ablaze with her impeccable fashion sense, stealing the spotlight in a classic mini dress designed by the renowned Anita Dongre. The outfit, a true masterpiece, featured a strap mini dress that not only accentuated Malaika’s well-toned body but also showcased a bodycon silhouette, adding allure to her ensemble.

The highlight of the dress was the vibrant embroidery and intricate threadwork, showcasing a delightful play of colors in shades of white, pink, maroon, green, yellow, and blue. Malaika effortlessly carried an embroidered jacket in striking red and black over her shoulders, elevating the glamour quotient of her entire look.

See photos below:

Accessorizing with finesse, the style icon adorned herself with a chic choker necklace, a statement kada, and eye-catching rings, enhancing the overall allure of her ensemble. The diva completed the look with a pair of metallic gold heels, adding a touch of glam to her already stunning appearance.

Leaving her tresses cascading down in loose waves, Malaika opted for radiant dewy makeup. Her shimmery eyelids, impeccably winged eyeliner, highlighted cheeks, and a hint of a pink lip tint perfectly complemented the vibrant hues of her dress. Malaika Arora once again proves why she is a trendsetter, effortlessly blending style and grace in this show-stopping Anita Dongre creation, winning hearts and dominating the internet with her fashion-forward choices.