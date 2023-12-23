Malaika Arora ups glam in ravishing red saree and glittery blouse, see photos

Get ready for a style revelation because Malaika Arora just nailed the fashion game with a swirl of traditional vibes. She wore a stunning red saree that perfectly matched the festive Christmas vibes. Imagine a beautifully pleated part of the saree wrapping around her and hanging down, creating a special tassel design.

But here’s the cool part – Malaika added a funky touch by having a slit on one side of the petticoat, making her traditional outfit look super modern. She paired the saree with a shiny sleeveless blouse, finding the right mix of old and new. The blouse featured velvetish texture with beautiful sequin and glitter work all over.

Looking all glamourous the actress garnered a lot of love and views from the fans in the comments.

Now, for accessories – Malaika chose a big silver necklace and skipped earrings. She let her outfit be the star, and with such a glamorous look, everything else became secondary. For her makeup, she went for rosy cheeks, shiny pink lips, and long lashes. And don’t forget her wavy brown hair flowing freely, completing her stunning red-hot look.

Walking down the Mumbai streets, Malaika once again showed why she’s a fashion queen, blending tradition with a modern twist. So, get ready to get some style ideas because Malaika’s fashion moment is truly something special!