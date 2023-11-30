Malaika Arora’s “many moods” in monochrome, fans in awe

Embracing the timeless allure of the monochromatic filter, Bollywood’s eternal queen, Malaika Arora, once again proves her mastery in capturing the essence of elegance. In her latest Instagram reel, the stunning actress effortlessly owns the black and white filter, showcasing a series of incredible avatars curated for her photoshoot diaries.

A look into the beautiful reel

Each frame captures Malaika’s poise and charm, highlighting the versatile facets of her personality. Some are from the runways, where we can see Malaika in spectacular designer decks in others we see her decked up all sultry in photoshoots.

Accompanying the mesmerizing video, Malaika shares a poignant insight, writing, “You need love, you need light, you need a little bit of black and white,” followed by a playful addition, “my many moods.” Through this visual storytelling, the actress not only elevates the art of the reel but also invites her audience into the kaleidoscope of emotions that define her many shades. Malaika Arora’s artistic rendezvous with the black and white filter stands as a showreel to the enduring beauty found in simplicity and the captivating charisma she effortlessly exudes.

Malaika Arora’s work

As of now, Malaika Arora is busy hosting the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. She stars alongside Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan.