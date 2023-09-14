Malavika Mohanan In Tangerine Mini Dress Or Ananya Panday In Black Co-ords: Who Is Your Inspiration In Comfort Style?

Malavika Mohanan is a well-known actress in the South, while Ananya Panday is an established artist in Bollywood. Though both actresses belong to different film industries, they are famous throughout the country for their amazing social media presence. This time, both the stars served comfort fashion goals on their Instagram handle. Malavika opted for a vibrant tangerine dress, while Ananya chose a silhouette style in black co-ords. Let’s check whose style is an inspiration for your comfort.

Malavika Mohanan In Tangerine Mini Dress

Malavika Mohanan exudes irresistible charm in the vibrant tangerine mini dress with puffy sleeves in the latest Instagram dump. The simple, pretty dress is undoubtedly a perfect comfort choice with the light fabric and unique style. The actress ditched accessories to let the pop color elevate her look. The sleek hairstyle and nude lips complete her Go-To fashion.

Ananya Panday In Black Co-ords

On the other hand, Bollywood beauty comes up with her comfort style this time. She can be seen wearing baggy black satin co-ords paired with chunky multi-color Skechers, combining style and comfort effortlessly. Her winged eyeliner, dewy makeup, and high bun gives her the perfect go-to vibe.

However, whose comfort style is the ultimate inspiration depends on person to person as everyone has a different comfort level. So who is your choice? Let us know in the comments.