Malavika Mohanan is a vision to hold in white transparent saree, Ananya Panday appreciates

Check out this stunning white saree avatar of none other than Malavika Mohanan that we all love in the real sense of the term. Actress Ananya Panday has also shown her validation from her end by liking the post

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
08 May,2023 09:35:38
Malavika Mohanan is one of the most desirable and beloved actresses and performing artistes that we have currently in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for quite many years and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that she performs from her end goes viral in no time. The beautiful damsel has been nothing less than a stunner of a performing artiste in the South regional entertainment industry and well, slowly and steadily, she’s currently expanding her wings in B-Town. She takes her fitness game very seriously and well, that’s why, come what whatever situation and no matter how busy she is in her personal schedule, she always takes out time for fitness.

Check out how Malavika Mohanan is flaunting her saree game like a queen and how Ananya Panday appreciates:

The best and most appreciated aspect about Malavika Mohanan has to be the fact that she doesn’t really shy away from showing her fitness and swag game to her fans on social media. Well, this time, she’s chosen to don a stunning white see-through, transparent saree from her end which is giving us all an idea about her fitness quotient and style game. Well, do you want to guess who’s liked the post to show her validation? None other than Ananya Panday –

Work Front:

Malavika Mohanan will next be seen in Yudhra movie alongside Raghav Juyal that will be created by Excel Entertainment. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

