Mallika Sherawat is one of the boldest and most desirable divas and beauties in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been melting hearts of one and all right from the 2000s and given the kind of love and attention that she’s been received from fans in all these years, we genuinely feel that she deserves every bit of it. Mallika Sherawat has always been ahead of her time and that’s why, even in today’s time, she serves as an icon and inspiration for uncountable divas all over the country. Her social media game is lit and it certainly proves the fact that she’s ageing backwards. Her social media game is quite literally lit and well, we can never stop showering her with love.

Each and every time Mallika Sherawat drops a stunner of a gorgeous photo, video or Instagram reel on her social media handle, internet totally feels the heat and burns in awe with perfection. Well, this time, not just a gorgeous photo ladies and gentlemen, Mallika Sherawat has now shared a super sensuous and hot video from her decked up in a maxi gown where she’s done everything from her end to raise the heat. We see her slowly and steadily getting ready for a hot splash and well, we are super excited for the se. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational in the true sense of the term, ain’t it? Brilliant and amazing ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com