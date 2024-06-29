Get Fit Like Mallika Sherawat and Rakul Preet Singh With Intense Workout Goals

Mallika Sherawat and Rakul Preet Singh are well-known for their acting skills and commitment to fitness, often sharing their workout routines and tips to inspire their followers on Instagram. Mallika and Rakul Preet, both actresses, recently shared intense workout videos. Here are some of the intense workout goals and practices they follow to stay in shape:

Mallika Sherawat And Rakul Preet Singh’s Workout Sessions-

Mallika Sherawat

Taking to the video appearance, Mallika Sherawat opts for a stunning gym look in a tangerine-colored strappy, deep-neckline bralette paired with high-waist tight pants. Mallika styles her look with a side-partition wavy highlighted hairstyle and minimal makeup with matte lips. To complement her look, she opts for grey shoes. In the video, Mallika performs workouts like walking lunges, gym ball planks, and intense shoulder push-ups.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet looks dashing in an all-black gym look. The outfit features a black sleeveless, plain sports bralette paired with matching colored high-waist tight pants. The actress fashions her look with a messy high bun hairstyle and grey sneakers. In the photos, Rakul performs workouts like push-ups and more.

By sharing photos, Rakul wrote, “The struggle is very real, but so is the gain.”

By following these principles, you can work towards achieving fitness goals similar to those of Mallika Sherawat and Rakul Preet Singh.

