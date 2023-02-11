Mallika Sherawat is one of the most popular and admired actresses in the country. As a diva and performing artiste, Mallika Sherawat has always been ahead of her time and that’s why, she’s never really feared any sort of judgement come her way. At a time when majority of ladies and divas would shy away from doing bold scenes and engaging in sensuous moments on the big screen, Mallika Sherawat led from the front and always showed the world that come what may, everything is a part of ‘art’. Not just in Bollywood and Hindi cinema ladies and gentlemen, Mallika Sherawat has also represented Indian cinema and India in Hollywood content and well, her project with Jackie Chan earlier in the past helped her win many accolades for real.

Today, Mallika Sherawat might not very active in movies today. However, in today’s time, she believes in quality ahead of quantity and that’s why, she does her best to do good quality work and stay relevant. In the past few years, Mallika Sherawat has killed it entirely on her social media handle. Well, that’s why, whenever she shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her Instagram handle, we totally feel the heat and fall in love for real. Well, this time, Mallika Sherawat is seen dazzling like a true beauty in a gorgeous yellow dress as she manages to give ‘sunflower vibes’ from her end and well, we truly love it for real. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and worthy of falling in love, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com