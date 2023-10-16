Manushi Chhillar Personifies Grace In Vacation Fashion, Bodycon Dress To Co ord Set

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar is a popular actress and model in the town. With her fashion choices, she has become one of the most awaited stars. Currently, the diva is enjoying her time in the beautiful city of London. And she reveals her pro fashion goals in bodycon to co-ord set. Take cues below.

Manushi Chhillar’s Vacation Collection

Bodycon Dress

In the stunning streets of London, Manushi poses in a purple bodycon dress, flaunting her graceful style. The sleeveless hands accentuate her beautiful shoulders, and the halter neck looks classy. In the bodycon dress, she flaunts her picturesque figure. With the gold accessories and classy makeup, she completes her glam.

Black Pantsuit

While surfing the beautiful city, Manushi opts for an all-black pantsuit. She pairs the black blazer with the flare trousers. She keeps it simple and attractive with the casuals as she pairs her look with a sling bag and black shoes.

Co-ord Set

In the green striped co-ord set, Manushi looks stunning. The sleeveless satin top paired with high-waist pants makes her look classy. She elevates her glam with bold maroon lips, a classy hairstyle, and black glasses on the streets of London. Her chic and comfy vibes make her look gorgeous.

