Movies | Celebrities

Manushi Chhillar Personifies Grace In Vacation Fashion, Bodycon Dress To Co ord Set

Manushi Chhillar loves to keep her fashion high. With her vacation fashion in London, the diva personifies grace with her wardrobe collection from bodycon dress to co-ord set. Check out photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Oct,2023 20:00:31
Manushi Chhillar Personifies Grace In Vacation Fashion, Bodycon Dress To Co ord Set 861843

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar is a popular actress and model in the town. With her fashion choices, she has become one of the most awaited stars. Currently, the diva is enjoying her time in the beautiful city of London. And she reveals her pro fashion goals in bodycon to co-ord set. Take cues below.

Manushi Chhillar’s Vacation Collection

Bodycon Dress

In the stunning streets of London, Manushi poses in a purple bodycon dress, flaunting her graceful style. The sleeveless hands accentuate her beautiful shoulders, and the halter neck looks classy. In the bodycon dress, she flaunts her picturesque figure. With the gold accessories and classy makeup, she completes her glam.

Manushi Chhillar Personifies Grace In Vacation Fashion, Bodycon Dress To Co ord Set 861839

Black Pantsuit

While surfing the beautiful city, Manushi opts for an all-black pantsuit. She pairs the black blazer with the flare trousers. She keeps it simple and attractive with the casuals as she pairs her look with a sling bag and black shoes.

Manushi Chhillar Personifies Grace In Vacation Fashion, Bodycon Dress To Co ord Set 861841

Co-ord Set

In the green striped co-ord set, Manushi looks stunning. The sleeveless satin top paired with high-waist pants makes her look classy. She elevates her glam with bold maroon lips, a classy hairstyle, and black glasses on the streets of London. Her chic and comfy vibes make her look gorgeous.

Manushi Chhillar Personifies Grace In Vacation Fashion, Bodycon Dress To Co ord Set 861840

Which look did you like? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Related Post

Pant Suit To Saree: Manushi Chhillar, Divya Khosla Kumar, And Shruti Hassan Serve Show Stealer Looks 856274
Pant Suit To Saree: Manushi Chhillar, Divya Khosla Kumar, And Shruti Hassan Serve Show Stealer Looks
Manushi Chhillar, Sonam Bajwa, And Malaika Arora: Style Your Day Like Celebs In Gowns 855669
Manushi Chhillar, Sonam Bajwa, And Malaika Arora: Style Your Day Like Celebs In Gowns
Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse 853350
Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse
Diana Penty, Shanaya Kapoor to Manushi Chhillar: Celeb approved statement earrings 849513
Diana Penty, Shanaya Kapoor to Manushi Chhillar: Celeb approved statement earrings
Young Miss World Manushi Chhillar owns her presence in the brand world 837823
Young Miss World Manushi Chhillar owns her presence in the brand world
Auto Draft 828981
”What I like about Tehran the most, the action is very real,” says Manushi Chhillar talking about her upcoming film ‘Tehran’

Latest Stories

Tiger 3 trailer: Netizens hail the return of Salman Khan as the OG spy of YRF’s Spy Universe 861921
Tiger 3 trailer: Netizens hail the return of Salman Khan as the OG spy of YRF’s Spy Universe
Salaar: Prabhas unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster, pens heartfelt birthday note 861788
Salaar: Prabhas unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look poster, pens heartfelt birthday note
Divyanka Tripathi's Printed Kurta Pajama Are Perfect Spring Fashion Goals, Take Cues 861834
Divyanka Tripathi’s Printed Kurta Pajama Are Perfect Spring Fashion Goals, Take Cues
Navratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut is queening in heavy embroidered mustard lehenga for Garba night, take notes 861781
Navratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut is queening in heavy embroidered mustard lehenga for Garba night, take notes
Bellagio Diaries: Avneet Kaur exudes elegance in chic all-white ensemble 861905
Bellagio Diaries: Avneet Kaur exudes elegance in chic all-white ensemble
[Honeymoon Goals] Parineeti Chopra toasts to Maldives’ turquoise with cuppa coffee and ‘pink chooda’ 861846
[Honeymoon Goals] Parineeti Chopra toasts to Maldives’ turquoise with cuppa coffee and ‘pink chooda’
Read Latest News