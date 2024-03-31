Movies | Celebrities

Check out Manushi Chhillar, a fashion slayer, who posted a picture series of herself on Instagram in a white cut-out dress with a long jacket. Take a look below.

Manushi Chhillar is an Indian model who is well-known for her excellent style. Her internationally recognized personality is reflected in her sense of style. Whether she’s attending events worldwide or representing India on the international stage, a wide range of people enjoy her fashion choices. Her great fashion selections and timeless elegance never cease to impress fashion enthusiasts. She is also renowned for her accomplishments both on and offstage. She recently uploaded a picture series of herself to Instagram in a white cut-out dress with a jacket. Look below.

Manushi Chhillar’s White Cut-Out Dress With Jacket-

The sizzling diva donned a white cut-out dress with a jacket and posted it on Instagram. The actress wore a white sheer straps printed, sleeveless, square neckline, lined and Suryasarkar logo attached to the midriff, side curved waistline cut-out ruffled mini dress paired with white lapel collar, full sleeves floor-length jacket. The outfit is from Suryasarkar. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy open hairstyle. The diva did her glam makeup with peach shimmery eyeshadow, peach-highlighted cheeks, and nude matte lips. She accessories her outfit with diamond ear studs and a silver ring and pairs it with white 3-D floral embellished stilettos. In the pictures, she flaunts her stunning outfit with classy looks.

