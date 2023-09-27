Manushi Chhillar, Sonam Bajwa, And Malaika Arora: Style Your Day Like Celebs In Gowns

Indian actresses Manushi Chhillar, Sonam Bajwa, and Malaika Arora are famous stars in the country. All of them are known for their exquisite taste in the fashion. Recently, the divas embraced their look in darling gowns.

Manushi Chhillar In Floral Gown

A floral dress with a thin slip and a comfy look can be a go-to pick for a sunny day. The color look and easy carry makes it a favorite of many, just like Manushi Chhillar flaunting her charm in a colorful plunging neckline floral gown. With a gold choker necklace and minimal makeup, she completes her look. The statement purple goes well with her look.

Sonam Bajwa In Halter Gown

For the night party look, a shiny satin gown looks perfect. The sparkling fabric draped in unique patterns looks sassy. And Sonam Bajwa recently appeared in a light pink satin bodycon gown for a night event. The halter neckline defines her beautiful shoulders. With the gold earrings, she adds chicness. Her open hairstyle, rosy cheeks, and pink glossy lips give her a sense of sensuality.

Malaika Arora In Glitter Gown

The glitter wins over everything else. Draped in unique styles, glitter gowns are perfect wherever you go. Malaika Arora today makes hearts flutter in a glittery blue halter neck bodice followed by a see-through multi-color skirt. With the gold jhumkas and messy makeup, she looks sizzling. For the cover photo of Surily H, Malaika slays her look, celebrating 20 years of the brand.

Whose gown would you like to style for your special day? Let us know in the comments.