Manushi Chhillar To Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood Celebrities’ Easy And Stylish Real Flower Hairstyle For Saree

When pairing traditional sarees with stylish hairstyles, Bollywood celebrities never fail to impress. Adding Fresh flowers to their hairstyles enhances their elegance and adds a touch of nature-inspired beauty. Here are some easy and stylish real flower hairstyles inspired by your favorite Bollywood divas that you can try with your saree.

Manushi Chhillar To Rakul Preet Singh’s Real Flower Hairstyles For Saree-

1)Red Roses Hairstyle

Bipasha Basu is known for her timeless fashion sense. She often styles her hair in a sleek bun adorned with real red roses and white flowers for a sophisticated look. This hairstyle is perfect for adding a touch of vintage charm to your saree. To achieve this look, follow these steps-

Start by partitioning the middle, gathering all the hair into a bun, and securing it with bobby pins.

Later, tuck fresh red roses and white flowers around the bun for a stylish appearance to your saree.

2) White Roses Bun Hairstyle

Rakul Preet Singh opts for a traditional yet chic hairstyle with her sarees. This time, she chose a bun wrapped with a string of white roses, her go-to look for adding elegance. To achieve this look:

Start partitioning from the middle, gather all your hair into a tight bun, and secure the bun with bobby pins.

And tucked white roses on one side to give a classy look to your ethnic wear.

3) Delicate Floral Bun Hairstyle

For a more relaxed and youthful look, Alia Bhatt loves to style her hair in a bun and adorns it with a delicate real floral tucked in. This style is perfect for daytime events and festive occasions. To get this look-

Start gathering all your hair in a low bun.

Place a mogra gajra around the bun, which gives her saree an awesome look, and secure her hair with hairspray.

4) Mogra flowers bun hairstyle

Rashmika Mandanna‘s bun hairstyle is decorated with fresh mogra flowers, striking the perfect balance between casual and elegant. It’s ideal for outdoor weddings and celebrations. To achieve this look, follow the below steps-

Please take all the hair into a round, low, tight bun and secure it with a pin.

Decorate the section with white mogra gajra all over the bun.

5) White Gajra Bun Hairstyle

Manushi Chhillar experiments with her look with stylish and glamorous hairstyles. A bun adorned with white gajra can make a stunning statement. To achieve this look:

Start by partitioning your hair from the middle partition low bun and secure it with bobby pins.

Then, add a few mogra gajra around the bun for a pop of color to compliment your ethnic saree fit.

6) Open Flowers Hairstyle

Taapsee Pannu opts for an open, hair-free hairstyle that perfectly complements her sarees and gives her a gorgeous look. Creating a side partition, plucking fresh flowers from your garden, and tucking in one side will give a different and classic look.

To achieve this look, follow the steps:

Create a sleek, one-sided at the back of your head.

Secure it with hairpins and hair spray to keep it in place.

Styles with multi-color flowers tucked in the hair with a classic and sophisticated finish.

These Bollywood-inspired flower hairstyles are perfect for enhancing your traditional saree look with an elegant and stylish touch. Whether you’re attending a wedding, a festive celebration, or a cultural event, these hairstyles will ensure you stand out with grace and charm.