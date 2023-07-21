ADVERTISEMENT
Milky Beauty Promo: Tamannaah Bhatia-Chiranjeevi’s spicy romance leaves fans awed

The music for the film is composed by the talented Mahati Swara Sagar, adding to the anticipation surrounding this production. Scroll down beneath to read the details about this spicy Chiranjeevi-Tamannaah song

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Jul,2023 15:50:09
Aditya Music presents an exciting glimpse into the much-anticipated Telugu action-drama film, “Bhola Shankar,” with the release of the song promo titled “Milky Beauty.” The movie boasts a star-studded cast featuring the Megastar Chiranjeevi, along with talented actors like Tamannah, Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, and more. Directed by Meher Ramesh, “Bhola Shankar” promises an action-packed and gripping cinematic experience. The music for the film is composed by the talented Mahati Swara Sagar, adding to the anticipation surrounding this production.

About the song ‘Milky Beauty’

The song “Milky Beauty” is brought to life by the melodious voices of Mahati Swara Sagar, Vijay Prakash, and Sanjana Kalmanje. The soulful lyrics penned by ‘Saraswathi Putra’ Ramajogayya Sastry add depth and emotion to the composition. The music video showcases the creative brilliance of Mahati Swara Sagar and Balu, who have skillfully arranged and programmed the captivating melody.

“Bhola Shankar” boasts an impressive ensemble of actors, with Chiranjeevi leading the charge, alongside Tamannah, Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, Tarun Arora, and many others. The film delves into the realms of action and drama, promising an engaging and thrilling experience for the audience.

Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments, “Bhola Shankar” is set to hit the theaters on August 11th. As the excitement builds, fans and moviegoers eagerly await the grand release, where they can witness the dynamic performances and captivating storytelling in this much-awaited Telugu blockbuster. With a talented team of filmmakers and performers behind the project, “Bhola Shankar” is poised to become a box-office success and a celebration of Telugu cinema at its finest.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

