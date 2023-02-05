The television beauty Mouni Roy is back again with her divine looks on social media. She has always been a head up with her classic fashion folios, and here again the actress has dropped a beautiful video online where we could spot her all ravishing in a beautiful designer white satin saree. Being the bong at heart, the actress’s love for sarees never fades away, as she asserts in the caption sharing the video.

In the video, we can see Mouni Roy all divine and beautiful in her gorgeous embellished white saree. She teamed it off with a matching sequinned deep neck full-sleeved blouse. For hair, Mouni picked up a sleek straight hair, filled-in eyebrows, nude pink lips and a pair of gorgeous silver chandbalis. The actress walked in grace in the satin saree.

She synced to the song Batiyan Bujhai Rakdhi in the reel. Sharing the video, the actress captioned the video saying, “My love for saree is never ending.. #asareegirlforever”

Here take a look-

Further Details:

Styled by :- @rishika_devnani

Assisted by :- @stylebyvanshika

Outfit by :- @nitikagujralofficial

Jewellery:- @curiocottagejewelry

Hair by :- @chettiarqueensly

Makeup by :- @mukeshpatilmakeup

Managed by :- @trishilagoculdas @dcatalent

📸:- @mainakphotography2022

#dancebangladance

A fan requests her to debut in south, asserting, “Please come in tamil cinema, South tamil state fans are waiting for you”

Another wrote, “Pls come in naagin 6 finale”

A third user wrote, “Mouniroy the fire”

A fourth one added, “Awwwww Pritty Jaaniii 😘 kya bat h 😍 no words jaaaniiiiii lost of love”