Mouni Roy Sets Internet On Fire In Sparkling Black Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline, Disha Patani Feels Heat

Mouni Roy, the newcomer in Bollywood, ruled with her top-notch performance in the Television world before stepping into films. On the other hand, she is known to make stellar appearances on the red carpet of events with her spectacular fashion book. However, she shared a glimpse of her hot avatar in her recent look in a black mini-dress, setting the internet on fire. In contrast, her bestie, Disha Patani, reacts.

Mouni Roy’s Hot Glimpse In Black Mini Dress

In the shared video on Instagram, Mouni Roy can be seen wearing a sequin embellished sparkling black mini dress with a plunging neckline, defining her sensuality. The actress ditched accessories to let her shimmery glam get into the spotlight.

But wait, there is more! Mouni adorns her appearance with smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and nude glossy lips. Her open hairstyle. With the black strappy heels and fringes, she completes her overall appearance.

In the stunning glimpse, Mouni Roy makes fans swoon with her sultry moves grooving on the old song ‘Dil Ko Hazar Bar’ from the movie Murder starrer Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat. These lyrics are sung by Alisha Chinai.

Mouni Roy’s hotness in the black undoubtedly has set the internet on fire. However, her bestie, Disha Patani, couldn’t stop gushing over her stunning looks and, in the comments, wrote, “So hot.”

What is your reaction to Mouni Roy’s hot avatar in a black mini-dress? Let us know in the comments.