Mouni Roy Sets Internet On Fire In Sparkling Black Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline, Disha Patani Feels Heat

Mouni Roy is known to captivate fans with her glam. Recently, the actress set the internet on fire with her sparkling appearance in a black mini-dress. Her bestie, Disha Patani, reacts

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Sep,2023 15:00:58
Mouni Roy, the newcomer in Bollywood, ruled with her top-notch performance in the Television world before stepping into films. On the other hand, she is known to make stellar appearances on the red carpet of events with her spectacular fashion book. However, she shared a glimpse of her hot avatar in her recent look in a black mini-dress, setting the internet on fire. In contrast, her bestie, Disha Patani, reacts.

Mouni Roy’s Hot Glimpse In Black Mini Dress

In the shared video on Instagram, Mouni Roy can be seen wearing a sequin embellished sparkling black mini dress with a plunging neckline, defining her sensuality. The actress ditched accessories to let her shimmery glam get into the spotlight.

But wait, there is more! Mouni adorns her appearance with smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and nude glossy lips. Her open hairstyle. With the black strappy heels and fringes, she completes her overall appearance.

In the stunning glimpse, Mouni Roy makes fans swoon with her sultry moves grooving on the old song ‘Dil Ko Hazar Bar’ from the movie Murder starrer Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat. These lyrics are sung by Alisha Chinai.

Mouni Roy’s hotness in the black undoubtedly has set the internet on fire. However, her bestie, Disha Patani, couldn’t stop gushing over her stunning looks and, in the comments, wrote, “So hot.”

Mouni Roy Sets Internet On Fire In Sparkling Black Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline, Disha Patani Feels Heat 851739

What is your reaction to Mouni Roy’s hot avatar in a black mini-dress? Let us know in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

