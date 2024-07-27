Mouni Roy Stuns in White Saree-Shows Off-Toned Physique

Mouni Roy, the talented actress, has mesmerized fans with her latest Instagram post. She shared a series of mirror-reflection photos showcasing her stunning look in a plain white saree paired with a sleeveless white blouse. The actress’s toned physique is on full display, and her open hair and seductive eyes add to her captivating charm. Mouni accessorized her look with silver bangles and a silver ring on one hand, adding a touch of elegance to her overall appearance.

Mouni’s post has sparked many comments, with fans praising her gorgeous look and toned physique. Her ability to carry off the simple yet elegant white saree with ease and confidence has made her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

The actress captioned the post, “Make it art,” which perfectly sums up her stunning look. Mouni’s sense of style and ability to pose effortlessly in front of the camera has made her a fan favorite.

Mouni started her acting career in 2006 with the television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She then went on to portray iconic roles in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. Mouni made her film debut with the Punjabi romantic film Hero Hitler in Love (2011) and her Hindi debut with the 2018 period sports film Gold, earning a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination.

In 2022, Mouni received widespread praise for her performance in the fantasy film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, which earned her the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress and a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.