Mrunal Thakur Feels Overwhelmed To Receive Best Film Award For Sita Ramam; See Pics

Mrunal Thakur, the gorgeous, hard-working, and versatile artist in the business, has had an incredible journey in films, and today she expresses herself on stage. Celebrities reached Melbourne for the IFFM (Indian Film Festival of Melbourne) event. The diva also made a sparkling appearance to receive the Best Film award for her South debut film Sita Ramam.

Mrunal Thakur’s IFFM Appearance

To receive the Best Film award for Sita Ramam, Mrunal wore a high-neck collar sparkling metallic dress. Her sleek hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and glossy lips rounded her look. At the same time, the pearl earrings caught our attention. Throughout the pictures, she flaunted her classy looks.

Mrunal Thakur Expresses Herself

In the long caption, Mrunal Thakur mentioned that life is indeed a full circle as she began her journey in films in Melbourne, and now she is back here again. Initially, she performed for the opening to get the recognition and Best Film award, the journey has been overwhelming.

Further, the Sita Ramam actress adds that she is grateful to the festival for the award of Diversity in Cinema. Also shared that storytelling should have no boundaries, language, or cultural differences. And this has inspired her to work better and also inspire others. She thanked IFFM and expressed her excitement for the future.

