Rakul Preet Singh is one of the boldest and most loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. She’s one of the very few actresses from the South regional entertainment industry who’s made a successful transition to B-Town with her stunning and scintillating presence and well, no wonder, we are all super happy and supremely proud of her for all the lovely and good reasons. She’s loved by innumerable people all over the country and well, when it comes to her personal life, just like other actresses, there’s a lot of curiosity and excitement about her life and personal choices as well. As far as real life is concerned, she’s currently dating Jaccky Bhagnani and ever since they made their relationship public, rumours about their marriage have been circulating all the time. Last year in October 2022, the rumours and speculations were at their peak.

Well, there was this one occasion when Rakul Preet Singh actually broke her silence on the matter and gave a savage response from her end. As per reports in Hindustan Times, she was once quoted as saying,

Asked if she Googles her own name, Rakul told Dainik Bhaskar, “That comes on Google Alert (I do not have to search for it separately). There are articles about me every week. By the way, I was supposed to get married in November last year. I just want to ask ‘how was it?’. I do Google about food, and the number of calories my food has. I mostly read about food, calories and health.”

Further talking about her relationship, she added,

“We are so busy in our ways that we don’t discuss work. When it comes to certain things I want to discuss, I do otherwise we give each other that respect of being in a relationship. And then security stems in.”

