NBK108: Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to sprawling rumours about her demanding 5 crore

Tamannaah Bhatia's statement on Twitter refutes the claims, emphasizing that they hold no truth. According to sources, director Anil Ravipudu had asked Tamannaah Bhatia to do a special song sequence in NBK108.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 May,2023 20:00:40
Tamannaah Bhatia has found herself in the spotlight once again. Recent reports suggested that the actress had allegedly demanded a substantial paycheck for a dance number in the highly-anticipated film NBK108, directed by Anil Ravipudu and featuring Balakrishna. However, the talented star took to Twitter to address these claims and firmly dismissed them as baseless.

According to sources, director Anil Ravipudu had asked Tamannaah Bhatia to do a special song sequence in NBK108. While she reportedly agreed to take on the dance number, rumors circulated that she had insisted on a whopping remuneration of Rs. 5 crores, which left the director disappointed.

Tamannaah Reacts

Taking it to her official Twittter handle she wrote, “I have always enjoyed working with @AnilRavipudi sir. I have huge respect for both him and Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. So, reading these baseless news articles about me and a song in their new film, is very upsetting. Please do your research before you make baseless allegations.”

Tamannaah has earlier worked with Anil Ravipudu

It is worth noting that Tamannaah and director Anil Ravipudu share a history of collaboration, having previously worked together on blockbuster films such as F2 and F3. The actress had also delivered a memorable special dance performance in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru with the song “Daang Daang.”

Work Front

Tamannaah is currently occupied with the shooting of her highly anticipated film, “Bholaa Shankar,” in the picturesque landscapes of Switzerland. Under the proficient direction of Meher Ramesh, this much-awaited project also features the talented Keerthy Suresh in a prominent role. Fans worldwide can mark their calendars for the grand release of “Bholaa Shankar” on August 11, 2023.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

