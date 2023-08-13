ADVERTISEMENT
Neon Power Play: Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh rock stylish pantsuits with flair and finesse

Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh are totally acing the style game, giving us major fashion goals with their vibrant neon pantsuits. Scroll below to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Aug,2023 10:25:00
Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh are totally acing the style game, giving us major fashion goals with their vibrant neon pantsuits. These dazzling divas are rocking the neon trend like nobody’s business, and their fashion game is like a perfectly brewed cup of confidence!

Malaika Arora steps into the scene like a grand fashion symphony, donning her neon pantsuit with all the panache. Teamed up with her sleek celebrity ponytail, she’s turning heads and making fashion aficionados applaud in neon-fueled admiration. Her black smokey eyes add a touch of mystery to her ensemble, giving the whole look a fierce edge.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is a vision in her own right, dazzling in her neon pantsuit that could make the sun a tad bit jealous. Going for a no-makeup look, she’s proving that less is indeed more. Her sleek ponytail and earrings as chic as her style choices are adding to the ensemble’s oomph factor.

Sharing her electrifying photos, Rakul Preet Singh paints the caption with a poetic touch, “Yeh haseein vaadiyaan” (these beautiful valleys), a nod to the paradise-like beauty she embodies. Her outfit credits read like a shoutout to the fashion cosmos, complete with neon mastery and curated accessories that accentuate her radiance.

Check out-

So, whether it’s Malaika’s grand neon allure or Rakul’s poetic paradise vibes, these neon pantsuits aren’t just making a fashion statement; they’re setting the runway ablaze and inspiring a spectrum of style enthusiasts. All hail the neon queens!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

