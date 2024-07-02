Nora Fatehi Vs. Sunny Leone Fashion Faceoff: Who Slays The Monsoon Vibe In Black Outfit?

The entertainment world is known for its luxurious life, glamorous parties, and statement styles. One thing an actress cannot go without is fashion. Whether partying or just going on casual outings, actresses never fail to put their best foot forward in fashion. As the season of romance, monsoon, has already started, let’s look at the photos of Nora Fatehi and Sunny Leone below to see whose black outfit is best for a monsoon vibe.

Nora Fatehi’s Black Outfit

Nora posted several photos on her Instagram handle, showcasing a glimpse of her new photoshoot for a magazine’s cover page. She graced her look in a black co-ord set. The outfit includes a slip blouse featuring shiny details with chikankari embroidery paired with high waist flared bottoms and a sheer jacket, combining modern elegance and traditional touch. The small hanging details around the outfit made it look attractive. With her wavy soft curls, shiny cheeks, smokey eyes, and nude lips, she looks wow. Though the outfit looks quite difficult to wear for the rainy season, it is perfect to steal attention at any event during monsoon.

Sunny Leone’s Black Outfit

Sunny shared photos on her Instagram handle, posing in the greenery backdrop. The actress dons a stunning black dress featuring a hugging bodice with a ruched pattern defining her jaw-dropping figure. The long, flowy skirt with puffy detail looks attractive. The small cut-out detail around the neckline gives her oh-so-breathtaking visuals. She looks gorgeous with her clean girl hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, and golden dangles. In this ensemble, the actress looks ready to explore the monsoon beauty.

Comparing Nora and Sunny, it is difficult to pick anyone as it depends on the person and their different choices. However, whose black outfit are you choosing for the monsoon?