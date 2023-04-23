Nora Fatehi’s mood is for some blue, see pics

Here’s when Nora Fatehi’s stunner look in blue adorn got us awestruck, check out pictures

Nora Fatehi, one of the leading stars from Bollywood has been the vogue inspiration for many. Even though she has her roots in Canada, the actress likes to embrace Indian culture. She is ‘Dil se Indian’. The global citizen has come a long way in Bollywood, with her fantastic dance skills. She made her niche after her song sequence in Baahubali. And ever since then there’s been no looking back.

Speaking of her vogue influence, here’s one time when she stunned her fans in her bright blue vogue avatar. Check out-

Nora Fatehi’s style in blue

Here’s when the stunner stunned in a bright vibrant blue outfit. The actress shared pictures on her Instagram, leaving her fans go wide-eyed. In the pictures, we can see Nora Fatehi wearing a stylish deep plunging v neck midi top. The outfit featured beautiful ruffles and statement sleeves. The actress completed the look with her stylish blue body-skimming leggings.

The actress rounded it off with her wavy long hairdo, sleek eyebrows, metallic eyeshadow and pink lips. Check out below-

Work Front

Nora Fatehi, the Canadian dancer and actress, has been making hurls in the Indian entertainment industry since her electrifying performance in the song “Dilbar” from the film “Satyameva Jayate” in 2018. Her scintillating dance moves and mesmerizing performances have made her one of the most popular and sought-after performers in Bollywood.

Since her debut, Nora has appeared in several Bollywood films, showcasing her versatility as an actress and dancer. Her acting skills were particularly praised in films such as “Street Dancer 3D,” “Bharat,” and “Batla House.” But it’s her dynamic dance numbers that have cemented her place as a fan favorite, with songs like “Kamariya,” “O Saki Saki,” and “Ek Toh Kum Zindagani” becoming instant hits.