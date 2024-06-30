“Outstanding Visual Spectacle”: Allu Arjun Applauds Kalki2898AD Team, Disha Patani Reacts

Kalki2898AD is creating buzz all over the internet with its amazing impact on the audience. The film also did well at the box office in just three days, crossing the 200 crore mark. Fans and critics are praising the film, while many big stars like Rajinikanth, Shraddha Arya, Vijay Deverakonda, Surya, and Yash also penned appreciation notes. Now, the new one on the list is the superstar Allu Arjun, who applauded the whole team’s efforts, upon which Disha Patani reacted.

Allu Arjun Applauds Kalki2898AD

On Saturday, June 29, Pushpa 2: The Rule star Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle and penned a long paragraph in his story applauding Kalki2898AD. It seems the actor enjoyed his weekend watching Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer science-fiction drama. In his long paragraph, the actor praised the characters of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and others. He called Kalki2898AD “a film with our cultural sensibilities from India that matches the standard of global visual spectacles.”

In the long paragraph, the actor said, “Kudos to #Kalki2898AD team. Outstanding visual spectacle. Respect for my dear friend Prabhas garu for empowering this epic. Entertaining super heroic presence. Amitabh Bachchan Ji, you are truly inspirational… no words. Adulation to our kamal haasan sir looking fwd for more in the next. Dear Deepika Padukone, you are effortlessly stunning. Disha Patani attractive presence dear. Compliments to all the artists and the technical crew, especially in cinematography, art, costumes, edit & makeup. All praises to Vyjayanthi Movies & Ashwini Dutt garu, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt for taking the risk and raising the bar of Indian cinema. And the captain Nag Ashwin garu has left every single movie lover in awe. Commendation to a path-breaking filmmaker of our generation. At last, a film with our cultural sensibilities from India that matches the standard of global visual spectacles.(AA.”

Re-sharing the Allu Arjun’s story, Disha Patani replied, “Thank you so much, sir.”

Kalki2898AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in lead roles. While Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Keerthy Suresh, Ram Gopal Varma in cameo.