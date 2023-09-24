Palak Tiwari shares heartwarming moments with her family on Ganesh Chaturthi

Palak Tiwari, the budding starlet and daughter of television sensation Shweta Tiwari, recently took to Instagram to share some precious family moments. The actress posted two beautiful photos that not only showcase her love for her family but also highlight the importance of tradition and culture.

In the first photo, Palak can be seen sitting in front of a Lord Ganesh idol. She radiates an aura of devotion as she immerses herself in teaching her younger brother something special. Her brother, sitting on her lap, appears to be engrossed in the moment.

The second photo captures another heartwarming moment. Palak is pictured alongside her grandmother (Nani), who is helping her prepare for a puja. Dressed in a peach kurta adorned with pink printed leaves, Palak looks resplendent. She adds a touch of elegance to her attire with jhumkis and a bindi.

Palak shared this post with an endearing caption: “Teaching momo what nani taught me. Ganapathi Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar yaa❤️🙏”. Palak’s devotion to Lord Ganesh and her desire to impart her grandmother’s teachings to her brother symbolize the spirit of family, culture, and unity.

Palak, who made her Bollywood debut with Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, will soon share the screen with Sanjay Dutt in their upcoming project, The Virgin Tree. Directed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev the horror-comedy film’s cast also includes Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy.