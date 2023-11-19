[Photos] Inside Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday “purrfect” Sundays

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are unleashing a tidal wave of cuteness on Instagram, and honestly, we’re here for it! These budding actresses, ready to light up the screens, are proving that their love for puppies is just as strong as their on-screen presence.

Ananya Panday kicks off the puppy love parade in a floral off-shoulder ruched mini dress, looking effortlessly chic. Makeup? Nah, who needs it when you have the natural glow of cuddling an adorable pup? With sleek straight hair and a heartwarming smile, she’s basically setting puppy-petting goals for all of us.

Now, enter Shanaya Kapoor, rocking a blue floral midi dress that screams casual charm. With a carefree hairdo and a makeup-free glow, she’s practically radiating joy as she revels in the cuteness overload of her furry companions.

But hold up, it’s not just Shanaya and Ananya joining the puppy appreciation club. B-town celebs have been openly showing their love for animals, turning Instagram into a virtual petting zoo. From playful captions to heart-melting pictures, it seems like our favorite stars are all about sharing the love with their four-legged friends. Because, let’s be real, who can resist the charm of those furry faces?