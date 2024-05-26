[Photos] Malaika Arora Flaunts Pink Glow In Strapless Jumpsuit

Malaika Arora, the queen of hearts and a fashion icon, is making hearts flutter with her new appearance. The lovely lady never fails to surprise with her fashion choices wherever she goes. She nails every outfit, from body-hugging skirts to commanding pantsuits. The actress’s recent post demonstrates her latest fashion in a pink strapless jumpsuit. Take a look at the photos below!

Malaika Arora’s Pink Jumpsuit Appearance-

The diva looked stunning in a pink jumpsuit, a stylish ensemble that seamlessly combines comfort and sophistication. The jumpsuit features a strapless, tube-style top with a ruched, pleated waist, a beautifully linked bow-style detail, a flowing train, and graceful sleeves that exude casual elegance. The bodycon jumpsuit is adorned with plain fabric that draws attention to the neckline and adds a touch of refinement. This gorgeous outfit is from Isabel Sanchis.

Malaika’s Beauty Appearance-

Malaika Arora’s beauty choices are as impeccable as her fashion sense. Her side-parted loose waves add a touch of sophistication to her look. Her fresh and vibrant makeup, featuring glowing skin and a creamy lip color, enhances her natural beauty. She accessorizes with minimalist jewelry, including silver earrings, stacking bracelets, and rings by Golden Window, to complement her elegant dress. In the photos, she radiates beauty, perfectly complementing her dazzling jumpsuit.

