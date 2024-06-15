[Photos] Neha Shetty Looks Divine In Green Saree With High-Neck Blouse

The gorgeous Neha Shetty is well-known for her exquisite fashion choices. She has yet again set new trends and showcases her style, and she is an amazing diva. Whether she wears an ethnic or Western outfit, she knows how to carry any outfit with elegance and charm. This time, the actress captivates viewers with her ethnicity in an ethnic style. Let’s look at her stunning look below-

Neha Shetty’s Green Saree Photos-

In her Instagram post, Neha Shetty looks stunning in traditional attire. She looks awesome in a green hue with intricate threadwork, geometric and floral embroidery with sequins and beads, and a saree with a dropped end piece. She complements her outfit with a high neck and a hand-embroidery half-sleeve blouse, adding elegance to her look. The outfit is from Shilpa Samriya, and it cost Rs. 88,800.

Neha Shetty’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

Neha Shetty dresses up her ethnicity with sparkling diamonds and green stone ear studs. She wears her hair in a mid-part open straight style, which matches her look. Her matte eyeshadow looks gorgeous. She highlights blush cheeks, adding an edgy touch to her face. The delicate pink creamy lips lend a touch of glamor. In photos, with the divineness of her ethnic look, Neha Shetty keeps her fans mesmerized. Her striking photos are irresistibly attractive, and we can’t get enough of her.

