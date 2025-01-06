Neha Shetty Is A True Bombshell In Mirror Embellished Traditional Attire, See Photos

Neha Shetty is a well-known name in the Telugu film industry. With her acting skills, she has won hearts, while her social media keeps her fans engaged through insights from her personal and professional life. But this time, the actress is ruling over hearts due to her impeccable fashion sense, flaunting her style in traditional attire. Let’s have a closer look below.

For the new photoshoot, Neha wore a black and golden saree with intricate mirror embellishment, making the outfit look glamorous. The actress wore a pre-stitched saree with a low neckline and a sleeveless mirror-embellished blouse with hanging details. The black pallu and golden saree create a contrasting look, adding a trendy touch. In the sparkling traditional attire, Neha effortlessly channels her inner diva.

But wait, that’s not all! Neha takes the fashion bar a notch up by styling her hair in an open style with wavy curls. She adores her look with a huge chandbaliyan and diamond ring. Her smokey and smudge-eye makeup, shiny red cheeks, and glossy pink lips suit her well with the neutral shades.

Posing in the silhouette hour, Neha flaunted her sunkissed glow. Her edgy jawline and sharp collarbones made us fall for her. Throughout the photos, the actress flashed her smile, making us in awe of her beauty and grace. Her curvy figure and glowing skin make her an inspiration for everyone.