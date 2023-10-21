Razzle n dazzle! Neha Shetty blooms in Rs. 10000 yellow strappy ruffle dress

The spotlight is on Neha Shetty, and she’s lighting up the style game in a fabulous Rs. 10,000 yellow dress with strappy ruffles. It’s not just any dress; it’s a burst of sunshine! Neha’s proving that fashion is more than just clothes – it’s about making a statement with confidence and a touch of playfulness. So, get ready to be inspired because Neha’s look is all about grabbing attention and having a good time!

Decoding Neha Shetty’s look

Neha Shetty, the ultimate style sensation, is making waves in a stunning ruffled long dress that’s as dreamy as a cotton candy cloud! Designed by the fabulous duo, Nidhi and Mahak, this dress is a masterpiece in crepe and georgette, with ruffle work that’s bound to make heads turn. It’s the kind of outfit that gives fashionistas everywhere a case of the “I-want-that-too” fever! And that’s not all – Neha’s got the whole look on lock, with her wavy short hairdo, eyebrows that could cut glass, eyes that are dewier than a morning meadow, and lips that are rocking the perfect nude pink shade. She’s even added a touch of glimmer with those golden hoop earrings and slipped into some chic beige sandals.

But hey, she’s not keeping this fashion secret to herself! Neha’s been generously sharing those incredible pictures on her gram, leaving us all with nothing but one word on our minds – GOALS!

Recreate the look with your own twist

To recreate Neha Shetty’s stunning look with a unique twist, start by finding a ruffled long dress that resonates with your personal style. Focus on achieving radiant skin with a dewy finish through a solid skincare routine and light makeup. Perfect your brows and opt for a subtle eye makeup look, enhancing your natural beauty. Choose a nude pink lip color that complements your complexion and select accessories that speak to your individual taste. Whether it’s golden hoop earrings or alternative statement pieces, the choice is yours. As for your hairstyle, you can embrace wavy short locks, try an updo, or go for any style that boosts your confidence. Round off the look with comfortable yet chic footwear that suits your outfit. The key here is to infuse your unique personality and preferences, ensuring you shine in a way that’s unmistakably you!